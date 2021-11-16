Islamabad: After a long pause due to COVID-19 restrictions, the cinema activities were re-launched in the capital city with a dazzling star-studded premier of much awaited ‘Khel Khel Mein’, a movie that dares to clarify misconceptions and myths around the fall of Dhaka in 1971. The glittery red carpet and movie premiere was graced by the who’s who of the film, entertainment, and media industry in attendance.

The movie, with its trailer viral on social media, has already generated a much needed debate around 1971 events and its launch will definitely expose many unspoken aspects of one of the most tragic incidents of Pakistan’s history as the film not only communicates the sadness and pain linked to 1971 episode but also brings the role of India as conspirator and plotter of the division of Pakistan under the spotlight in an incredible way.

‘Khel Khel Mein’, with a stellar cast starring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas and renowned director-producer duo, Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, is set to be released on November 19, 2021 by Filmwala Pictures, in cinemas across the country. The film has also introduced some young and incredible new talent in a two-hour long visual treat of brilliant art direction that is backed by impressive acting and a captivating story.

The plot of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ revolves around the air of mistrust after the fall of Dhaka. The film is a recap of the existing mind-set and curiosity around the subject, which is interestingly knit into a journey of students exploring the history and making history by doing what is not obvious and expected. Instead following the path of mutual respect, love and peace for all. ‘Khel Khel Mein’ features veteran actor Marina Khan, who is part of the cast, with Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas as lead characters. The film also stars Sheheryar Munawar, while the cast also includes notable names such as Javed Sheikh, Manzar Sehbai, Nazar Hussain, Naveed Raza, Irfan Motiwala, Zehra Nawab, and Samina Ahmed.

“We are really excited about release of the movie, though with a delay of two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. We believe that it has enhanced the excitement of viewers and this movie would be able to revive the cinema culture again,” said superstar Sajal Aly while talking to ‘The News’, looking as elegant and beautiful as always in blue ‘saree’.

She was joined by the handsome Bilal Abbas at red carpet surrounded by fans from all age groups especially youth who were excited to find their favourite actors among them. “The movie gives message of peace and clarifies misunderstandings and it will sure attract a large number of audiences,” said Bilal while expressing hope that the movie would attract young audiences back in cinema after COVID-19.

“Making of this movie was an epic journey and we expect response more than our expectations,” commented ‘Khel Khel Mein’ Director Nabeel Qureshi, who has several prestigious awards under his belt and is known as one of the founding pioneers of independent films in Pakistan.

“I will encourage people to come out and be in cinemas to watch the movie. We can watch movies on TV but it is no match to the cinema screen,” he added.