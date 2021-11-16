Traffic logjams irk motorists on Expressway

Islamabad: The motorists have demanded of the government to address the issue of traffic jams on road from Koral Chowk to Kak Pul and vice versa that according to them has become a nightmare with apparently no practical solution in the sight.

Hasan Mobeen, a motorist, said “I have been living at Model Town Humak since last 22 years. It used to take some ten minutes to reach Koral Chowk in the past even though there was also a single road on this route.”

“But now it takes long hours to reach Koral Chowk due to traffic congestion. There is a need to complete Ring Road project and construct highway from Rawat to Koral Chowk,” he said. Long traffic jams can be seen in the morning rush hours and during afternoons when heavy and light traffic crawls bumper-to-bumper, leaving ambulances and school vans stuck in the traffic.

The local people pointed out that if much-needed development projects are not launched quickly, the traffic gridlock would keep exacting a heavy toll on the hapless population of the area.

As far as the Expressway is concerned it caters to both local and heavy traffic, particularly to and from Lahore. The road is an important link between Punjab, Azad Kashmir, the Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa when it comes to the movement of the public and the transportation of goods, machinery and agricultural produce.