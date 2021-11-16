NTDC appoints new MD

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) appointed Engr. Manzoor Ahmed as its acting Managing Director (MD) on stop gap arrangement, a statement said on Monday.

Engr. Manzoor Ahmed has served in NTDC on key appointments like deputy managing director (P&E), general manager (project delivery / GSC) south, general manager (design & engineering) along with cross border project CASA-1000. He has expertise in project/program management, substation construction, transmission lines construction, handling of mega projects, contracts management and strategic planning, while serving in NTDC.