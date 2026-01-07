Vietnam limits unskippable YouTube ads to five seconds

Vietnam has introduced new regulations that significantly curtail how long unskippable video ads can run on platforms such as YouTube. Under the new rules, any video or moving-image advertisement must become skippable after five seconds, a major reduction from the much longer forced ads users sometimes face.

According to Vietnam News, the regulation is supposed to take effect from February 15 and covers YouTube and other online platforms operating in the country.

It also restricts the delay in the shutdown of static ads by the platforms. That means users will no longer be forced to wait before being able to close banner-style advertisements.

Advertisements that cannot be skipped when viewing videos through YouTube have become increasingly more of a nuisance; some ads run for upwards of 30 seconds.

Although the ability to remove ads through the use of YouTube Premium is possible by paying, many feel this leaves the viewers with little control unless they subscribe.

Advertising remains an integral part of YouTube's business model and one way the service is free while content creators make money. However, critics argue that long, unskippable ads have started to become disproportionate to user satisfaction. Vietnam's intervention is not in actual fact about taking