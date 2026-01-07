Canada’s Air Transat pilots ratify new five-year collective agreement

After months of negotiations, Air Transat pilots overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday to ratify a new five-year collective agreement, which covers the carrier’s 725 members.

The union stated that approximately 90 percent of pilots approved the contract, which increases pay and scheduling flexibility.

In this connection, Captain Bradley Small, chair of ALP’s Air Transat Master Executive Council, said in a statement: “ While it was unfortunate that this level of pressure was required, it was our unity that ultimately delivered results.”

According to Reuters, the new agreement is retrospective to May 1, 2025, and expires April 30, 2030.

Further analysis revealed that the carrier focuses primarily on leisure travel to international destinations to Europe, the Caribbean , the U.S. East Coast, South America and Africa.

The authorization of the five-year contract by Air Transat pilots marks a turning point for the airline as it transitions into a more competitive post-pandemic landscape.

Nonetheless, the agreement provides a long-term agreement for both the pilots and the company, prioritizing operational consistency over the uncertainty of industrial action.