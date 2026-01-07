Kate Middleton, Prince William vow to put their marriage first: 'Last hurrah'

Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking at this as their ‘final chance to really let loose’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have vowed to put their marriage first as the royal couple are set to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary in April.

According to a report by the Heat World, before becoming the King and Queen in future, William and Kate want to make the most of their freedom and spend as much quality time as possible with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in what they are calling their ‘last hurrah’.

The insider tells the outlet, the Prince and Princess of Wales are hoping to have a good amount of time before they have to step up.

“They have slowly been taking on more responsibilities – even when the late Queen was alive – so they have a very real idea of what’s coming, but once they do become King and Queen, the workload and time required will quadruple.’

The close confidant continues, "They are resigned to that being the reality, especially during the handover, so the Prince and Princess want to make the most of this “before” time and put themselves first.”

Kate and William are looking at this as their ‘final chance to really let loose’, the source said and added “they’re planning on sneaking away for a few little weekend breaks to some of their favourite destinations.”

With their workloads, it can be easy to become like ships passing in the night, but “Kate has promised William she won’t let that happen.”

The spy continued the Princess of Wales knows how ‘vital it is to nurture their connection’ for the sake of their marriage.