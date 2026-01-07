Prince Harry making 'secret calls' to Jennifer Lopez: How Meghan reacts?

"Most men are totally captured by Jennifer Lopez, and Prince Harry is only human."

Prince Harry, who is reportedly smitten with Jennifer Lopez, is making the Hollywood star and others secret calls in hope to enlist a slew of A-listers for his charities.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Harry’s celebrity crush Jennifer Lopez is at the top of his list.

Citing the insiders, the report claims, "Harry is very competitive and seeing his brother, Prince William, reel in all these big names for his philanthropic efforts has lit a fire under him.

"He's the one in Hollywood and he's saying it ought to be him who gets the biggest names."

Archie and Lilibet doting father is reportedly reaching out to everyone he has a connection to and Lopez is not just the only star he wants to lure in.

However, the royal source says, "But no doubt she's the most thrilling prospect for him because he's been very taken with her since they met."

When Meghan and Harry moved to US in 2020, they had an intimate dinner with J.Lo and her then beau, former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, 50, in Miami.

Commenting on it, a source had said at the time, "Most men are totally captured by her, and Harry is only human."

Prince Harry had spent a lot of the night chatting with the stunning star, and Meghan reportedly was fuming at the way the Duke was drooling over J.Lo.

The insider said, "Meghan left that dinner feeling very jealous."

Commenting on the secret calls, the insider said, "There's certainly nothing shady going on, but it's hard to imagine that Meghan will be all that pleased about this.”