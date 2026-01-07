Meghan Markle offers fans a glimpse into her resolutions for her home life

Meghan Markle has just shared a personal note where she touched on the personal resolutions she’ll make sure to follow in 2026.

The whole thing comes on the heal of a major blunder that happened on her website As Ever, and resulted in the Duchess facing lots of ridicule.

For those unversed, the website of the luxury lifestyle brand began revealing the items in stock, while buyers were placing lots of items in their cart.

One item in particular, the fruit spread trio unveiled for the holidays even became the butt of a joke, with many saying it was a ‘clear sign’ her brand isn’t successful.

However, a statement was released later that day that said, “people are attempting to paint a negative narrative and are choosing how they present things, choosing how they share information to fit a particular narrative to perpetuate certain negative story lines and this is just another example of how people have to be really discerning with the way that they not only consume media, but the way that they interpret data and facts that are shared with them, because they often don't present the whole picture.”

However, today on a much lighter note she released her very own New Years resolutions, and shared it with her fans, via the As Ever Newsletter.

It began by highlighting her one essential right off the bat which is, “with the rush of the holiday season behind us, we look ahead with an intention to begin the new year at a gentler pace.”

Whether that be by “making space for moments that matter—shared over a cup of tea, by candlelight, or simply taking a pause when the day allows,” she also said.

Before signing off she also offered fans some advice and said, “a reminder that how you start matters, and that easing in can be its own kind of resolution.”