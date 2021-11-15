Domestic consumers to be provided gas for cooking, says gas utility

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) made it clear on Sunday that the domestic consumers would be provided natural gas for cooking purposes. An official of the SNGPL told The News that the gas utility hasn’t issued any gas curtailment schedule for the domestic consumers. He said the reports specifying gas curtailment timings are therefore incorrect, adding that any decision on the same will be taken by the Ministry of Energy at an appropriate time.

Earlier, the Petroleum Division also issued an explanation on the reports of the supply of gas to the domestic consumers three times a day. The PD said no decision has been taken to supply gas to the domestic consumers only thrice a day. It said the orders have been issued to the SNGPL to ensure the supply of gas to the domestic consumers at cooking times.

The Ministry of Petroleum and SNGPL have formulated a strategy for the supply of gas. Earlier, there were the reports that the Petroleum Division and gas utilities had formulated a new gas schedule, under which the gas would be available for only a few hours within 24 hours and the domestic consumers would get gas from 5:30am to 8:30am; from 11:30am to 2:00pm during the day and from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm in the evening. The schedule was said to be formulated for the supply of gas to the domestic consumers from December, 2021 to February, 2022. However, the government denied any such move.