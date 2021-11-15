No street is safe

The number of street crimes has been on the rise. Street criminals make daily life more difficult for ordinary people. Karachi and Hub are the areas where it is especially rampant. People end up losing mobiles, cash money, bikes and cars at gunpoint. Some have been attacked and killed, while others still might get traumatised.

Recent reports suggest that over 12000 phones were snatched between January and July this year. To make matters worse, it seems that the authorities are doing nothing to curb the menace. The government should ensure that stern actions are taken against street criminals so people can be safe.

Altaf Adam

Awaran