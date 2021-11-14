Spreading silently

According to the WHO, most people infected with HIV/AIDS are living in developing countries, which are already suffering from poverty, hunger, diseases and a lack of medical facilities. Unfortunately, in Pakistan the number of people infected with HIV has been increasing. According to the National Institute of Health, it is the second largest county in South Asia in terms of the HIV epidemic. According to the UNAIDS, an organisation working to help save the lives of people with HIV/AIDS, mortality rates for the disease have also increased in Pakistan.

Since AIDS is an incurable disease, the best cure is prevention. The government should use communication tools to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS, especially since the most vulnerable groups are not likely to be well-educated in the matter.

Imran Sattar

Makran