Challenges faced by the PTI

The PTI government was looking in a comfortable position just a few months ago. The government was hoping that it would be able to sail through the calm waters without much trouble. Looking at a second term, the government was confident that a weak and divided opposition would not be able to stop its march.

The opposition was divided and busy settling scores with each other, making the PTI leadership confident that a divided and weak opposition posed no real threat to its government.

The government’s relation with the powers that be too seemed stable. The coalition partners were looking satisfied. The government was feeling confident about the economic situation, hoping to address the issue of the rising inflation and bring it under control.

The government was in a hurry to pass the electoral reforms bill to introduce the EVMs and give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis in the next elections, and amendments in NAB laws. It was hoping to carry through the legislation in parliament without much trouble.

Fast forward and the situation has changed in the last few weeks. The government no more seems to be in a comfortable position. It is facing multiple challenges on the economic, legal and political fronts, and difficulties both inside and outside parliament.

The series of events that have transpired have exposed the weakness and vulnerability of the political system established after the 2018 general elections. First, the political crisis in Balochistan shook the current political dispensation.CM Balochistan Jamal Kamal was forced to resign as a result of a rebellion within the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). The rebel members of BAP and the opposition succeeded in bringing an in- house change in the Balochistan Assembly.

Second, the delay in the notification of new DG ISI provided an opportunity to opposition leaders and some analysts to speculate that all is not well between the powers that be and the government. The contradictory statements of different ministers and PTI leaders also created the wrong impression. The much-awaited notification was finally issued by the prime minister but the delay raised questions over the ‘one page’ mantra.

Third, the government was forced to retreat and give big concessions to the TLP to make it stop its long march towards Islamabad. The government tried to stop the TLP activists in Lahore but failed to do so despite using force. GT Road remained closed for 11 days, and then the highest-level intervention helped the government strike a deal with the TLP to end this stand-off. Although the government is justifying this retreat with the argument that it averted bloodshed in the country, the reality is that the government was left with no other option than to surrender.

Fourth, the two ECP reports on the NA-75 Daska by-election are really damaging for the PTI’s narrative of transparent and fair elections. These reports clearly indicate that planned rigging did take place during the Daska by-polls.

The ECP reports have fixed the responsibility of the missing presiding officers and incidents of violence in Daska to slow the voting on the local administration and some representatives of the Punjab government. The PTI was busy building its narrative against opposition parties for opposing the introduction of the EVMs, saying the opposition parties don’t want to make the election process, voting and results rigging free and transparent because they win elections through rigging.

The PTI government has lost the high moral ground it wants to take against the opposition on EVMs and other electoral reforms. Meanwhile, the government is still struggling on the economic front. The economy is not performing well enough to satisfy the needs of the working masses. The rupee continues to lose value against the dollar. The much talked about deal with the IMF has not yet materialised despite the fact that the government has already implemented most of the IMF conditions.

The price hike tsunami is not yet receding. People are angry and are looking at the government to address their problems. The government, however, has failed to provide economic relief to the struggling population.

On the political front, the government is facing multiple challenges. The political situation has changed rapidly in the last few weeks. The pressure has increased on the government from different directions in just a couple of weeks. This is in keeping with Pakistani politics which is known for sudden political twists and turns and the amazing ability to surprise anyone.

The coalition partners are not looking happy. The PML-Q and MQM are expressing their reservations publicly, threatening to quit the government. They even refused to support the electoral reforms bill and amendments to NAB laws. And they do not seem satisfied with government briefings on EVMs.

On the other end, the opposition is uniting again, with efforts underway to bridge the differences between the PDM and the PPP. The opposition stands united in parliament. The government faced two defeats in the National Assembly in one session. The opposition wants to test the waters with a vote of no-confidence against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. It seems the opposition will increase pressure on the government through different means and tactics.

The government was forced to postpone the joint session of parliament as its allies refused to support the government bills on EVMs and NAB laws. This was a big blow for the government, which had been confident that it would be able to pass both pieces of legislation without much resistance. But contrary to its expectations, it is facing resistance even from its allies.

Media reports are also suggesting that differences also exist within the PTI on the issue of EVMs. So, it will be an uphill task for the ruling party not only to win over allies but also dissenting voices within the party.

The government’s allies are going to exert maximum pressure on the government so as to take advantage of the situation, and make the maximum political gains in return for their support.

