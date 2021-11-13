A distant dream

The automobile industry never has been fair to its customers be it in terms of over-priced vehicles or a lack of features in them. If we compare similar units of the same car model from Pakistan to that made somewhere else, cars made elsewhere are far superior and less expensive. Our expectations from a car and its features are so minimal that manufacturers have taken advantage of and made money, hand over fist.
The government should ensure that features like airbags, anti-lock brake system (ABS), lane assist and emergency brakes are installed in every unit. It is the role of the government to make such policies and keep a check and balance on what such companies do. Moreover, with new companies stepping foot in the market, prices have gone up by up to Rs200,000. Such practices will make it impossible for people to own affordable good quality cars.
Hasan Yaseen Mirza
Islamabad
For the people of Jacobabad, the climate crisis is not a distant threat but a daily reality. Life in Jacobabad is...
Undoubtedly, this T20 World Cup has been a source of immense relief during the trying times people are facing. Cricket...
Over the years, Pakistan has hosted – and is still hosting – millions of Afghans, many of whom were born in...
Dowry is one of the biggest problems of our society. This abhorrent practice has turned the lives of women into...
In every speech and address, the prime minister attacks the previous governments of the PML-N and the PPP as corrupt...
This refers to the news report ‘Opposition gets 117 votes against 104 on PML-N bill: Day of defeat for govt in NA’...