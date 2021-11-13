A distant dream

The automobile industry never has been fair to its customers be it in terms of over-priced vehicles or a lack of features in them. If we compare similar units of the same car model from Pakistan to that made somewhere else, cars made elsewhere are far superior and less expensive. Our expectations from a car and its features are so minimal that manufacturers have taken advantage of and made money, hand over fist.

The government should ensure that features like airbags, anti-lock brake system (ABS), lane assist and emergency brakes are installed in every unit. It is the role of the government to make such policies and keep a check and balance on what such companies do. Moreover, with new companies stepping foot in the market, prices have gone up by up to Rs200,000. Such practices will make it impossible for people to own affordable good quality cars.

Hasan Yaseen Mirza

Islamabad