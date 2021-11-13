Bank robbed of Rs3.5m in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three armed men robbed a bank of Rs3.5 million and shot and injured a security guard while putting up resistance here on Friday.
The armed dacoits, wearing masks, stormed the Allied Bank branch and shot and injured the security guard before taking hostage the operational staff of the bank. After collecting cash, they managed to escape from the place.
The incident took place close to Saddar Police Station at Shaikh Yousaf Chowk, a busy commercial hub at the eastern exit of the city. The area also has several other private banks and public offices.
The injured security guard, Kamran, a resident of Dhakki, was shifted to hospital where his condition was stated to be serious. The police officials, including DPO Najmul Hasnain and others reached the spot perplexedly while making no solid concrete envelopment in the case till the filing of this report.
LAKKI MARWAT: A man hailing from Bhittani subdivision Friday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary to direct...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science technology and Information Technology Muhammad Atif Khan has said...
MANSEHRA: The heads of various madaris in Hazara division on Friday demanded the government to stay away from...
PESHAWAR: As many as 1005 candidates have filed nomination papers for the slot of mayor, tehsil chairman while 21,825...
ABBOTTABAD: The Galiyat Tahafuz Movement on Friday announced to challenge the decisions made by the outgoing director...
BARA: A social organisation Community Resilience Activity -North, with the collaboration of Khyber District Education...