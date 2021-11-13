Death anniversary of Justice Waqar Seth observed

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has observed the first death anniversary of late justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, the then chief justice of the high court.
Quran Khwani and collective dua was offered, said an official communique.
Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth passed away last year.
The judges of the principal seat of the high court, principal officers and branch in-charges of Peshawar High Court participated in the gathering arranged in benches of the court.
Speaking on the occasion, PHC Chief Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan expressed profound grief on the demise of the deceased judge and termed it a great loss to the institution. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
