New drama serial: Dil-e-Momin on Geo TV from today

KARACHI: Another new emotional drama serial “Dil-e-Momin” will be aired on Geo TV from today (Friday). Another masterpiece of Seventh Sky Entertainment will provide quality entertainment to the viewers. Faisal Qurershi, Javed Sheikh, Shabbir Jan, Madiha Imam, Momal Shiekh, Gohar Rashid, Saba Faisal and many other big stars are appearing in the serial. There are many interesting twists and turns in the story revolving around love, competition and trust. In the soundtrack, Qamar Nashad’s poetry and Naveed Nashad’s composition have been ignited by the charming voice of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The story has been written by Jahanzeb Qamar while it has been directed by Shahrzada Sheikh. Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are calling their new endeavour another gift for the viewers. Dil-e-Momin will be aired every Friday and Saturday at 8 pm on Geo TV.