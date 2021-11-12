PU Prof stabbed, wounded

LAHORE:A Punjab University professor was stabbed and wounded in the Johar Town area on Thursday.

Professor Nadeem, a resident of Federal Colony, Johar Town, came out of his house on knocking at his door when a person, unidentified so far, stabbed him in the neck. As a result, Prof Nadeem was severely injured while the culprit escaped. The victim was removed to Jinnah Hospital.

Robbers arrested: Dolphin Squad on Thursday arrested two robbers who had wounded a citizen during a looting incident in Kahna area. Four robbers on two motorcycles were robbing passersby and they shot at and injured a citizen identified as Arshad. Upon being informed, a Dolphin team reached the spot and had an encounter with the robbers near Kahna-5 stop Dera Haji Abdul Rehman. Two robbers were wounded by their own accomplices during the crossfire. Police arrested the injured robbers and shifted them to General Hospital in a critical condition. A motorcycle used in the incident, two pistols, seven mobile phones and thousands of rupees in cash were also recovered from them. Kahna police registered a case and special teams were constituted to arrest the other robbers. Meanwhile, CCPO distributed cash award and commendation certificates among the four members of Dolphin Squad team for arresting the robbers.

Shot dead: A man was shot dead over a monetary issue in the Township area on Thursday. The accused named Zia shot at victim Ismail after an exchange of hot words over a monetary issue, as a result of which, Ismail died on the spot while the accused fled the scene. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, took the body into custody and shifted it to the morgue.

Hit to death: A woman was killed and two others injured by a speeding van in the Mughalpura area on Thursday. Three women were crossing the road near Lal Pul, Mughalpura when a speeding pickup van ran over them, as a result Firdos Bibi, a resident of Mughalpura, died on the spot while Noor Jahan and Zarina were injured. They were shifted to hospital.

Land dispute: A 50-year old man was killed during a fight over a land dispute in the Burki area on Thursday. The accused identified as Razzaq pushed a 50-year old man Sharif during a scuffle between two groups. As a result, Sharif fainted and was rushed to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue and arrested the accused.