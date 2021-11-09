OIC Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir meets PM: Imran emphasises importance of OIC’s stand on IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday underlined the importance of the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the resolute support of the Islamic Ummah to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

This he observed in a meeting with the OIC’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Yousef Aldoubeay, who called on him on Monday. Assistant Secretary General (ASG) for Humanitarian Affairs Tarig Bakhit and senior members of the OIC delegation were also present.

The PM highlighted the atrocities being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), with over 900,000 troops deployed in the occupied territory, making it the most militarised zone in the world.

The PM underscored that the illegal and unilateral actions of India since Aug 5, 2019 were aimed at disenfranchising the Kashmiris and altering the demographic structure of the IIOJK in order to convert it into a Hindu dominated territory. These illegal actions were in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention, the PM stressed.

He underscored the urgent need to allow access to the OIC, UN and other human rights organisations, international media to visit IIOJK and conduct independent investigation into and reporting upon human rights abuses. He also called for provision of humanitarian support and assistance to the people of IIOJK.

The prime minister strongly underscored the need for the Islamic world to forge greater unity against the challenges posed by the extremist political ideologies stoking Islamophobia. He also underlined the imperative of peaceful resolution of international conflicts and longstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.

The PM reiterated that a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people remained a prerequisite for durable peace and stability in South Asia.