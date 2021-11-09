More taxes on sugary soft drinks demanded

Rawalpindi: Pakistan National Heart Association (Panah) believes that the government should increase the taxes on sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs) that are much harmful for health to get more revenue instead of increasing prices of basic items like petrol.

Nearly 40 per cent of children in Pakistan are stunted and nearly 41 per cent of adults are overweight or obese and it is mainly because of consumption of SSBs and according to s study conducted in 2015, Rs428 billion were annually spent in Pakistan on obesity-related diseases. If the situation is not controlled, every second woman will be overweight or obese by 2025 in the country.

It was expressed by experts in a media session organized under the auspices of Pakistan National Heart Association (Panah). General Secretary Panah Sana Ullah Ghumman hosted the event that was attended by over 25 media persons belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Vice President Panah Squadron Leader (r) Ghulam Abbas was also present on the occasion.

Panah General Secretary said at the beginning of the media session that around 30 per cent of the sugar in Pakistan is consumed domestically while 70 per cent in the industry where the beverage industry is high consumer of sugar. One of the major causes of heart disease, obesity, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases is the increased consumption of sugar sweetened beverages, he said.

Every day, as many as 2,200 people in Pakistan die due to non-communicable diseases. Therefore, we should pay attention to our diet and stop consuming sugary drinks so that our generations can get protection from life-threatening diseases, including heart disease, obesity and diabetes, said the general secretary.

He said that by increasing the tax on sugary drinks, the burden of diseases can be reduced and revenue can also be increased. Unhealthy diet is the number one cause of disease and death. Correcting diet can help preventing diseases and deaths, he said.

Adviser Food Policy Program at Panah Dr. Munawar Hussain expressed to the media session participants that we are facing multiple challenges of malnutrition.

In Pakistan, from 2011 to 2018, obesity in women increased from 28 per cent to 38 per cent, while in urban areas it increased to 44 per cent. He said that within last seven years, the rate of obesity among Pakistani children has doubled. Pakistan is currently ranked 4th in diabetes prevalence. By controlling consumption of SSBs, we can avoid a number of health threats, he said.