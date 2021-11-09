Pakistan name squad for Bangladesh T20Is

LAHORE: Pakistan selectors have named an 18-player squad for the three T20Is against Bangladesh, which will be played in Dhaka on 19, 20 and 22 November.

The only change in the side that has qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals is of Mohammad Hafeez who, following discussions with chief selector Muhammad Wasim, has opted out so that younger batters can get opportunities to perform and gain international experience and exposure.

As such, an in-form Iftikhar Ahmed has been added to the middle-order that also includes Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah. Pakistan squad for the two Tests, which will be played from 26-30 November and 4-8 December in Chittagong and Dhaka, respectively will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has retained the same team management that is presently in the United Arab Emirates, barring batting consultant Matthew Hayden who is not available due to prior commitments.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik and Usman Qadir.