LEAs express concern over worsening law, order situation in Sindh

KARACHI: The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), while showing concerns over the worsening law and order situation in Sindh, especially in the Larkana Division, have warned that the situation could lead to instability and affect the security of Chinese and CPEC projects.

According to the official correspondence, copies of which are available with The News, the law enforcers conveyed to the Sindh government authorities that due to the inefficient role of police, activities of criminals, anti-state elements and anarchists are increasing in the whole region, particularly in the Larkana Division.

The law enforcers in the said correspondence suggested that the long-term solution of the present situation lies in socio-economic development, efficient and exclusive legislation to deal with anti-state elements, robust intelligence-based operations and deradicalisation. In the letter addressed to the Sindh government’s Home Department, it was informed that a surge in the crime rate is being observed in Sindh, particularly in the Larkana Division.

The general public has strong reservations on the flaccid handling of the law and order situation by the local police. The deteriorating law and order situation is begetting into sporadic target killing of settlers by the anti-state anarchists, killing of police officials on personal enmity besides unbridled cases of dacoities and theft, the letter added.

The law enforcers accused the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) of the killings of settlers in the Larkana Division. The letter further added that increase in crime is not only causing insecurity among the masses but also leading to protests against the police. Less stringent measures against criminals have further worsened the internal security situation. Increase in crimes will significantly affect the security of the Chinese citizens and CPEC projects, it added. In the letter, the law enforcers also provided the details of the killings, robberies, kidnapping, extortion and other crimes.