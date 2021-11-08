OIC reiterates support to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reiterated its continued support the Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Services reported.

The assurance was given by the OIC’s Special envoy on Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Aldobeay while talking to representatives of All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter in Islamabad today.

He said the Kashmir issue is similar to the Palestine issue as human rights of people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine are being violated and they are facing the threat of demographic changes.

The envoy said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has longstanding support for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

He said the foreign ministers’ of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir extended the support to Kashmiris in a joint communique during a meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September this year.

The OIC envoy said after his visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he would prepare and present a report during the next ministerial meeting of the OIC, on the situation in the region. Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Faiz Nakshbandi, Sheikh Abdul Mateen and Altaf Wani were part of the APHC delegation which met the OIC special envoy. KMS—15K