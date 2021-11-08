Struggling to survive

Consistent hikes in the prices of basic commodities for the past several months have made oil, sugar, flour – among others things – unaffordable. Inflation has also severely affected everyone from the most poor to the rich. Pakistan now has the fourth highest rate of inflation in the world, while the annual increase in salaries is only 10 to 15 percent – if at all. Most food items have become 100 to 200 percent more expensive in the last three years. It is high time the government took practical measures to check the prices of the commodities.
Imdad Hussain Bahrani
Kandhkot
This refers to the news report ‘No personal feud with two families’ . The reason the prime minister gave as to why...
This refers to the editorial ‘Deal with TLP’ . The editorial has raised many valid questions regarding the TLP....
While the concept of Riyasat-e-Madina is a noble one, in the context of Pakistani politics, it seems cosmetic and...
This refers to the article ‘Anatomy of inflation’ . The writer seemed to simply be restating the desires of some...
This refers to the news report ‘Rs821 bn NAB recoveries: Sherry says whole amount not submitted to exchequer’ ....
This refers to the editorial ‘Incomplete projects’. . It comes as no surprise that Pakistan will pay the Asian...