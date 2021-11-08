Struggling to survive

Consistent hikes in the prices of basic commodities for the past several months have made oil, sugar, flour – among others things – unaffordable. Inflation has also severely affected everyone from the most poor to the rich. Pakistan now has the fourth highest rate of inflation in the world, while the annual increase in salaries is only 10 to 15 percent – if at all. Most food items have become 100 to 200 percent more expensive in the last three years. It is high time the government took practical measures to check the prices of the commodities.

Imdad Hussain Bahrani

Kandhkot