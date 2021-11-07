CDA chairman pays surprise visits to parks

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmed on Saturday paid surprise visits to F-9, G-9 and G-11 parks.
The CDA chairman also visited gymnasiums of sectors G-11 and F-11 and directed the concerned persons to carry required maintenance work and make facilities operational. He said he would again visit these sites after two days and disciplinary action would be taken if required work is not completed.
The chairman also directed the officials to renovate a deteriorated hall and convert the same into history museum. “We will display here documents and pictures depicting history of Islamabad,” he said.
The chairman also expressed his anger over non-completion of roads of sectors G-11 and F-12.
LAHORE: Newly-appointed Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed Saturday assumed charge as CCPO Lahore.Prior to his appointment as...
LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 1132 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last...
KARACHI: To show solidarity with the Hindu community and express religious harmony, a large number of religious...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi district’s corona-virus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.7 per cent on Saturday, while...
KARACHI : The real culprits behind the murder of Nazim Jokhio, who was recently beaten to death in District Malir...
LAHORE: The district administration’s inspection teams carried out an operation in various parts of the provincial...