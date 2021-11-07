Solar panels to be installed at GCU main campus

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore has initiated a project to power its main campus with clean energy.

In this regard an accord was signed here on Thursday to install solar power panels across the rooftops of the University’s main campus.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and a reputed solar company’s Chief Executive Officer Omer Malik signed the agreement for purchase of solar equipment after fulfillment of all codal formalities in collaboration with Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said this project would not only reduce 50 percent electricity cost of the university, but it would also help in reduction of environment pollution. He said the University was purchasing solar equipment on deferred payment model with net metering, and for the next 25 years, all repairs, maintenance and replacement of solar panels and allied equipment would be made by the seller company.

The VC believed this project would inspire other universities of Pakistan to shift their electricity needs on solar energy. He asked the solar company to provide internship opportunities to the electrical engineering students of GCU, and involve them in the solar energy projects.

Omer Malik said that the empty roofs of GCU would be converted into power houses and the University would not have to bear any installation or maintenance cost. He said this project would be role model for other universities.

Abdur Rahman said GCU was shifting on solar energy under energy savings performance contract model where an energy services company would achieve energy savings at their campus as a service. He said this model guarantees savings for a set period of time in exchange for payment from the energy cost savings.

The GCU is already the first public sector university in Punjab to shift on energy-efficient appliances under the PEECA’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme.

The PEECA retrofitted 9,340 old inefficient appliances including 6,500 lights and 440 ACs on the GCU main campus with the energy efficient appliances to reduce the university’s energy load by 33 per cent.