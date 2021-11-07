Farewell ceremony for CPO, RPO held

Rawalpindi: A farewell ceremonies was held in honour of outgoing City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar at Police Lines Headquarters on Saturday.

SSP (Operations) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP (Investigation) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and senior officers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that I am grateful to the responsible media of Rawalpindi for projecting a positive image of Rawalpindi police?.

CPO said that it is duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people adding that the officials must perform their duties dedicatedly that would be beneficial in the world and hereafter.

Meanwhile, addressing on the occasion RPO (Rawalpindi) Imran Ahmar at Police Line said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the public.

He advised the police officers to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly adding that Police should eradicate the crime from the society.

Further improvement will come, take all possible steps to improve the force, Rawalpindi district has always performed well in difficult situations, he added.

A well-armed contingent of Rawalpindi Police also saluted to CPO and RPO for their meritorious services.

Both CPO and RPO visited the memorial of martyrs, they laid wreath and prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.