MoU signed for medical facility to police employees

Islamabad : Islamabad police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private laboratory, providing 50 per cent discount to its employees on medical tests.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed to ensure best medical facilities to the policemen of the force and their families.

Following his directions, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omar Khan made efforts and signed an MoU with owner of MedAsk Clinical Laboratory, Dr Saira Sarwar, the other day.

Following the accord, in-service policemen would get concession of 50 per cent on medical tests and 5 per cent on medicines.

The medical facilities can be availed round the clock and all over the Pakistan.

The policemen or their families are requested to keep CNIC, departmental card or evidence of affiliation with Islamabad police during the visit.

The IGP said such steps would increase the morale of the force.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi has said the rule of law as well as the welfare of the police personnel was top priority of capital police.

"Effective policing measures is being taken for maximum relief to citizens," he said while addressing 'Police Darbar' held at Rescue-15, the other day to listen and resolve the professional and personal matters of the cops.

The Police Darbar was held following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman for Rescue-15 and Eagle Squad officials and was attended among others by Inspector Admin Rescue-15 Arshad Mehmood.

Additional SP listened the problems of officials and ordered to solve them on spot.

He also directed his staff to immediately resolve all pending cases regarding leaves of the officials and duty timings etc.

He urged the officials to serve the public in professional manner and always deal the citizens in a decent way while interacting with citizens.

Farhat Abbas Kazmi said that his doors are always open for the policemen and utmost efforts would be made to resolve their problems.

He stressed the need to improve skills for effective policing in the city and make it more secure.