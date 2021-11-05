73 more test positive for dengue in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Thursday said that around 73 more people were diagnosed with positive symptoms of dengue fever in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,860 at allied hospitals.

The DECPC said informed that among the new cases,40 cases were registered with the Holy Family Hospital(HFH), nine with District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ), and 24 with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) in 24 hours. “Presently, 68 patients were admitted in HFH, out of which 49 were declared positive,14 positive cases out of 17 in BBH and 34 confirmed out of the total 49 admitted in DHQ,” he added.

He expressed hope that the chance of dengue fever would end by mid-November with the change of weather conditions. Dr Sajjad said maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made; besides, all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.