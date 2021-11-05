Ex-Fata reforms to benefit region, says NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said that implementing ex-Fata reforms in letter and spirit would transform this region into a hub of trade, business and employment in the future.

“Peace in ex-Fata is imperative for progress and development of the country,” he expressed these views while addressing the brainstorming session with the ex-Fata representatives of political parties, youth, and journalists, organised by the working group on the Political Affairs of Special Parliamentary Committee on the development of erstwhile Fata in the Parliament House.

Urging the youth, media and religious representatives of erstwhile Fata, the National Assembly speaker said that changing the life of common people demands the above approach of putting the reforms in ex-Fata into effect by all the political parties’ leaders.

Federal Religious Minister Noorul Haq Qadri welcomed the participants and briefed them about the ToRs of Special Parliamentary Committee on the development of erstwhile Fata and appreciated the commitment of National Assembly speaker for resolving the post-merger challenges of ex-Fata.

He said that this is the third meeting organised by the working group on the Political Affairs to evolve consensus on the land, judicial and infrastructure development and allocation of three percent share in the NFC for ex-Fata development.

Special Assistant to the PM on Establishment Shahzad Arbab said that FATA’s merger is a milestone that can change the fate of the common people, adding the area has been worst-affected due to the war on terror, so it is time to change the fate of the people of ex-FATA. The transition issues are a reality and resolving them needs political ownership, he added.

He said that the judicial system is new to the FATA people, besides land disputes, settlement matters, mines and mineral and establishment of the FATA development authority. He also talked about nonexistence of the municipal services in the ex-FATA and said that these can be introduced with some finance by the KP government.

Shakahrur Ullah Mohamand, the representative of the ex-FATA journalists, said that students’ quota in different universities and colleges of the merged districts should be enacted. He also talked about increasing land disputes and urgent need for land reform in the merged district. Ex-FATA youth representative, Nizamaudin demanded the allocation of three percent share in the NFC for the ex-FATA.

Fazalullah, representative of the media, recommended introducing the land reforms in the ex- FATA.He also mentioned the need for establishing FATA university and college.