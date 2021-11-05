Bangalzai smashes unbeaten double-ton

LAHORE: Balochistan’s Abdul Wahid Bangalzai stroked an unconquered maiden double-century in their third round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against Central Punjab on Thursday.

The 18-year-old returned undefeated on 203 for Balochistan who declared their first innings at 472 for eight. When bad light forced an early closure, Central Punjab were 37 for one with Test batters Abid Ali (12) and Azhar Ali (four) at the crease.

The Quetta-born Pakistan Under-19 batter, playing just his third first-class match, had started the day at 93 in Balochistan’s 223 for four. The youngster batted for six hours and 28 minutes, and struck 24 fours and two sixes.

Together with Jalat Khan, Bangalzai added 167 runs for the seventh wicket. Jalat missed his third career century by nine runs when he was dismissed for 91, an innings that came off 117 balls and included 11 fours.

For Central Punjab, Ahmed Bashir (2-50), Zafar Gohar (2-92) and Bilal Asif (2-117) were successful.

At the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost five wickets for 26 runs to slip from 125 for one to 151 for six before Nabi Gul rescued them with a fine unbeaten century that helped his side finish the day at 209 for seven against Southern Punjab.

Nabi was batting on 108 with 12 fours and three sixes from 171 balls. He added 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Sajid Khan (20).

Earlier, Nabi had put on 109 runs for the second wicket with Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 59 from 96 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Southern Punjab’s left-arm spinner Ali Usman returned figures of 23-5-76-5, while Mohammad Ilyas and Zia Ul Haq picked up one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Southern Punjab resumed their first innings at 369 for seven and were bowled out for 453. Mohammad Imran, who started the day at 122, was the last man out after scoring 179. He faced 195 balls and struck 21 fours and five sixes.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Niaz Khan took three for 62, Sameen Gul bagged three for 82 and Sajid Khan snapped up three for 120.