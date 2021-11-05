Call to lift ban on Quran printing press declaration

LAHORE: Quran Publishers Association office-bearers have demanded the government lift ban on issuing declarations for establishing Quran printing press. They lauded that Prime Minister Imran Khan government had made studying Holy Quran a compulsory subject in educational institutions from the 1st to 12th grade. But the ban on Quran printing press declarations have deprived millions of students from getting affordable copies of Holy Quran since the limited number of presses are unable to meet the growing demand, they said. They demanded the government issue declarations of Quran printing presses so that more copies could be printed to reach all students in time for academic year.