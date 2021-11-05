Call to lift ban on Quran printing press declaration

LAHORE: Quran Publishers Association office-bearers have demanded the government lift ban on issuing declarations for establishing Quran printing press. They lauded that Prime Minister Imran Khan government had made studying Holy Quran a compulsory subject in educational institutions from the 1st to 12th grade. But the ban on Quran printing press declarations have deprived millions of students from getting affordable copies of Holy Quran since the limited number of presses are unable to meet the growing demand, they said. They demanded the government issue declarations of Quran printing presses so that more copies could be printed to reach all students in time for academic year.
LAHORE:The meat safety team of Punjab Food Authority has foiled an attempt to supply 760kg dead and sick chicken in...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Punjab government on the steps taken to control...
LAHORE: Hindus from all over the world, including Pakistan, celebrated their festival "Diwali" with enthusiasm.The...
LAHORE: Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin visited Punjab University here on Thursday with an aim...
LAHORE: Around 64 international students from 13 countries are admitted to different disciplines in Government College...
LAHORE: A youth was shot dead by two persons in Jia Baga, Raiwind on Thursday. The accused Awais and Shoaib had come...