NH&MP launches special campaign

Islamabad : National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) launched a special campaign against vehicles using illegal registration number plates and unauthorised police lights, says a press release.
During the campaign, 3,843 drivers were briefed, 1,313 drivers were fined and 307 vehicles were returned from toll plazas.
The National Highways and Motorways Police adheres to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance to his commuters. NHMP believes in equal application of law, strict enforcement to regulate the flow of traffic.
The National Highways and Motorways Police is committed to facilitating the public through strict enforcement of traffic laws on motorways and national highways and road safety education.
