TLP fiasco: Another police reshuffle in Punjab likely

LAHORE: Another major reshuffle especially in the provincial capital is under discussion due to the failure of officers in controlling protestors of TLP.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan held an important meeting on Wednesday and both agreed upon transferring incompetent officers and officials of Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala.

Usman Buzdar also interviewed three officers including Ali Amir Malik, Fiaz Dev and Shahzad Sultan for the slot of CCPO Lahore. Sources told The News that Addl CTD Waseem Sial and Usman Anwar are also among the aspirants for the slot of CCPO Lahore. It is also learnt that the top brass of Punjab government has also decided to remove RPO Sheikhupura and Gujranwala.

Sources said the removal of DIG Operations and SSP Operations is also under discussion. A senior police officer told The News that Punjab government is insisting to bring CPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younis, RPO Multan Khurram Shah and Dr Abid in the provincial metropolis.However, no notification of transfer and posting was issued from any quarter concerned till the filing of this report.