Thursday November 04, 2021
World

Iran stopped US navy seizing tanker in Sea of Oman

By AFP
November 04, 2021

Tehran: Iran said on Wednesday it had thwarted an attempt by the US navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil, state television reported. It gave no details of the date of the incident or the country where the vessel is registered.