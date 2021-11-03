Horoscopes determine appointments: Ahsan

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal said it is tragic state of affairs that now horoscopes and occult determine how the government is run instead of consulting the stake holders and working in line with the constitution.

Ahsan Iqbal, along with the party’s provincial leadership, visited PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah’s residence to congratulate him on his release. Talking to journalists, the PMLN secretary general said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a mockery of making appointments in important institutions by soliciting help from occult, rather than consultations with stakeholders as defined by the constitution.”

Same fate has befallen the appointment of the NAB chairman. The PTI government lacks the capacity to consult stakeholders for appointments at important positions.” He demanded that the NAB’s new chairman should be appointed in line with the defined procedure of consultations with the leader of opposition and the prime minister.

Rumours are doing rounds that a retired general will be made NAB chairman, and added the NAB chairman should not be removed for not following the directions of the prime minister. But the prime minister has made the mockery of law and accountability and has given NRO to facilitate his peers, party leaders and lobbies, the PMLN leader maintained. The PMLN secretary general said NAB like always used to persecute the opposition, all of whom including PPP's Khursheed Shah were released from the fake NAB cases eventually as the charges against them could not hold in the superior courts. Iqbal said it has been enough and now it is the government's turn for accountability. “Those who call us thieves and robbers should be held accountable now.”

The PTI’s government has trigerred chaos everywhere in economy, politics, and foreign policy, he said. Iqbal said the purpose of constructing the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway was to transform the two cities into twin cities, adding, “had the PMLN government not been removed, the motorway from Hyderabad to Sukkur would also have been completed.”

Taking credit for bringing peace to Karachi, Iqbal said the PMLN government revived the businesses by a successful crackdown against terrorism. “We also brought the massive 18 hours-load shedding under control with number of new power projects.”