Wednesday November 03, 2021
Peshawar

Muqam flays PTI govt

By Bureau report
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial head Amir Muqam on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was dragging its feet to execute the road projects in Malakand division.