Murder FIR registered against SSP Sukkur over ‘staged encounter’

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court bench, Sukkur, while upholding a junior court decision, ordered registration of a murder case against six police officials, including SSP City and SHOs, for killing a labourer in a staged encounter a year ago. The SHC on Monday rejected the plea against the District and Sessions Court’s decision to register a murder case of a labourer, identified as Imad Tunio, against six police personnel, including SSP Irfan Sammo and SHOs Imtiaz Mangi and Zulfiqar Bhanbhro and other officials.

The parents of the deceased had filed a petition complaining of their son’s murder in a staged encounter. The court ordered registration of a murder FIR against the police. SHO Zulfiqar Bhanbhro had challenged the decision of the District and Sessions Court in Sindh High Court bench Sukkur.