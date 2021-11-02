Murder FIR registered against SSP Sukkur over ‘staged encounter’

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court bench, Sukkur, while upholding a junior court decision, ordered registration of a murder case against six police officials, including SSP City and SHOs, for killing a labourer in a staged encounter a year ago. The SHC on Monday rejected the plea against the District and Sessions Court’s decision to register a murder case of a labourer, identified as Imad Tunio, against six police personnel, including SSP Irfan Sammo and SHOs Imtiaz Mangi and Zulfiqar Bhanbhro and other officials.
The parents of the deceased had filed a petition complaining of their son’s murder in a staged encounter. The court ordered registration of a murder FIR against the police. SHO Zulfiqar Bhanbhro had challenged the decision of the District and Sessions Court in Sindh High Court bench Sukkur.
MINGORA: Awami National Party Central Information Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday said that the Pakistan...
SUKKUR: A footballer was killed when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle near Shah Jahan Mosque,Thatta.A local...
SUKKUR: The Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, has said his country offers several...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court Sukkur adjourned the murder case of journalist Ajay Lalwani till November 05 as the...
NAWABSHAH: Former Sindh law minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Monday said the Sindh government took practical steps for...
NEW YORK: Seven US military officers, who heard the graphic descriptions last week of the brutal treatment meted out...