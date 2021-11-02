Nadra chief briefs CEC on registration of women voters

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja during a visit to Nadra headquarters here Monday was told that efforts are being made to expedite the voter registration process of women to achieve 100% registration.

Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik briefed the chief election commissioner and said: “Since 2017, the gender gap in registration has been reduced from 19% to 10%. In the last 100 days, development and technical resources have been fully utilized to increase the registration of women, which has resulted in an overall increase of 40% in the registration of women in this short span of time.”

He was apprised of various stages of preparation of voter lists and facilities of Nadra. Members of the Election Commission of Baluchistan and Sindh, Secretary Election Commission, DGIT were also present on the occasion.

Chief Election Commissioner was given a briefing on the preparation of error-free voter lists, registration of women and minorities on the basis of "One Person, One Identity and One Vote" in collaboration with the Election Commission.

Chairman Nadra gave a briefing about achievement in the targets of women registration. He said that all the hurdles in the registration of women are being removed and in view, the social values, establishment of centres with female staff, and online facilities are part of the whole exercise.

Apart from this, Chairman Nadra also gave a briefing on the registration of minorities and said that minorities are also the identity of Pakistan and their registration is also being facilitated. Meanwhile, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan, in Constituency NA-133, the Lahore by-election scheduled for December 5 will be held as per its schedule. As per an ECP spokesperson, so far no proposal is under consideration to postpone the elections. “However, if the situation changes, the Commission may take further action in this regard”, said the spokesperson.