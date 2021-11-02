‘Strategy to curb dengue fever being changed in Punjab’

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government was making amendment to the existing strategy of dengue fever control. November is extremely important in curbing the spread.

She stated this while addressing a meeting of the Dengue Technical Working Group to control the current wave of dengue fever at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Monday.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch and other officials concerned were present in the meeting.

The minister said that the government was making amendment to the existing strategy of dengue control. All union councils have been directed to scale up dengue prevention measures. A few drastic measures with 15 days targets have been initiated. Surveillance is being increased and all housing societies have been asked to start fumigation at potential mosquito breeding sites, she added.

Dr Yasmin said that all stakeholders would have to play their role. DHA, Wapda Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Valencia are currently reporting more cases. Fogging is underway during the morning and evening around homes from where larva was found, she said, adding the morale of doctors was high for the treatment of dengue cases.