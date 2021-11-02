A real fright

The verdict for the demolition of Nasla Tower has been given. Given the novel verdict that building be demolished using controlled detonation, it is safe to assume that the demolition will be televised. But what of the people? They are living a nightmare for no fault of their own. One cannot help shudder at the thought that one day he/she may be told that the house or flat he/she is living in is also built on illegal land.

Every day there are countless exquisitely made advertisements luring people to buy plots, flats, and bungalows. Entertainment celebrities also endorse such housing projects, and people into investing their life-savings in them, without even inquiring about the legality of such places. Such marketing firms and advertisers should also be held responsible for they overlook this important matter when making adverts.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi

*****

The Supreme Court has announced the demolition of Nasla Tower, but in upholding the writ of the state, it has forgotten that many families reside there, along with their children.

These people who are being forced to vacate their houses are worried about the sudden decision. It is a matter of grave concern that the government and the judiciary were silent at that time the Nasla Tower was constructed. Until such a time that proper arrangements are made for the accommodation of the affected, Nasla Tower should not be destroyed.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi