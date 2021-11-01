Pak Shaheens-Sri Lanka A match ends in draw

LAHORE: Skipper Saud Shakeel hit an unbeaten 118 and Omair Bin Yousuf scored 93 as Pakistan Shaheens drew their rain-affected four-day match against Sri Lanka A at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 187 for 1, Saud and Omair took their second-wicket partnership to 206 runs before Asitha Fernando dismissed Omair seven runs shy of his sixth first-class century. The Karachi-born 22-year-old hit 11 fours in his 250-ball effort.

Saud posted the 11th first-class century of his career. The left-hander scored 118 runs off 223 balls (13 fours) before retiring.

Kamran Ghulam added 93 runs for the third wicket with Usman Salahuddin before Shaheens declared their first innings at 324 for two. The visitors gained a healthy 183 runs lead over the hosts who had been limited to 141 in their first innings.

Kamran scored an unbeaten 58 laced with seven fours in his 118-ball innings. Usman remained unbeaten on 20 off 89 balls. Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya took the two wickets.

Sri Lanka A had scored 144 for 2 in 30.3 overs in their second innings before the match ended. Kamil Mishra top-scored with 98 off 97 balls, hitting 19 fours.