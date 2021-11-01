Georgian opposition calls for protest, decries vote fraud

Tbilisi: Georgia’s opposition called for a protest Sunday to denounce alleged fraud in local election runoffs won by the ruling party with the Caucasus country’s leading government critic on hunger strike in jail. The former Soviet republic has been gripped by political crisis since parliamentary elections in 2020, exacerbated by the jailing this month of Mikheil Saakashvili, a Western darling who was Georgia’s president from 2004-2013, after returning from exile.