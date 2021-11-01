Khattak rules out early general elections

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday ruled out mid-term elections and urged the opposition parties to start preparation for the next general election 2023.

Speaking at party joining gatherings and inauguration of gas and electricity supply projects in various areas of the district, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its constitutional term, therefore, the opposition should not deceive masses through hollow slogans.

“Taking part in the local government elections or not is the personal decision of Maulana Fazlur Rahman. We cannot force him to contest the election,” the defence minister said, adding that PTI was fully prepared to participate in the LG polls.

He said that elections would be held under the new LG Act to devolve powers to the grassroots level and facilitate people at their doorstep.

Pervez Khattak urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and office-bearers to launch a full-fledged campaign for the upcoming local government elections by conveying the message of the party and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

About government economic policies, he said that scores of families were lifted from the poverty line through various projects, including Ehsaas Programme, Ration cards and others initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He asked opposition parties to supplement the government efforts to work for the welfare of the people and the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only honest leader, who had the capability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

He said that the premier had launched a crusade against the menace of corruption.

Pervez Khattak said that the opposition had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders.

He said that the opposition parties wanted to save its leaders, who were facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices.

The country, he alleged, had been suffering due to their corruption but the government would bring back the looted money at all costs.

Pervez Khattak said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement was holding public meetings to save its own leaders and blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the accountability process launched by him to make those who had plundered the national wealth.