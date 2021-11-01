Kamal for immediately giving Gilgit-Baltistan status of province

Felicitating the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on their Independence Day, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that the zealous people of Gilgit-Baltistan have always been loyal to the state of Pakistan and rendered immense sacrifices for the dear homeland in every difficult time.

“Today is also a historic day to renew the spirit, and resolve that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will play a greater role in the development of the region while maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood,” a press release quoted the former Karachi mayor as saying.

“The PSP has been demanding equal constitutional rights for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan since its inception. Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of Pakistan, and its people play their full role in the development of Pakistan,” he said in the congratulatory message issued by the Pakistan House on the occasion of Gilgit-Baltistan National Day.

Kamal said that the PSP fully supports all the legitimate demands of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. “The PSP is fighting for the rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on every front, and that is why today the PSP is organised from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan.”

He demanded from those who are running the country that Gilgit-Baltistan be given the status of a province on an immediate basis, and the number of seats in the National Assembly and Senate be given to them in accordance with their population.

He further said that the sacrifices of their forefathers 72 years ago also required them to work sincerely for the development and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan.