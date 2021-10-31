 
Xi calls for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines

By AFP
October 31, 2021

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for equal treatment and mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organisation's emergency use list, the official Xinhua agency reported.

Xi said China had provided more than 1.6 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations on the cooperative manufacturing of doses.