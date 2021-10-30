Unpaved paths

There are a number of potholes in the road leading from Allahabad to Lahore. One of them is so huge that it has led to numerous accidents. With winter fast approaching, there will be blinding fog everywhere, which will make the place even more dangerous.

Given that the road leads to Lahore, it is congested throughout the day, and the pothole makes the traffic situation even worse. The residents of the area have approached a number of officials, but no action has been taken so far. The relevant authorities should look into the matter and have the road fixed before anyone is seriously injured.

Muhammad Rizwan Aslam

Kanganpur