Indonesian envoy lauds help from Pak businesses for bilateral trade

Islamabad : The Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad held an ‘Appreciation Night’ to pay tributes to the business community and friends of Indonesia and ASEAN in recognition of their contribution and collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy in enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially in the domain of trade and investment, says a press release.

The event was yet another activity being organized by the Embassy in commemoration of the 76th Indonesian Independence Day and the 54th Anniversary of the ASEAN. Federal Secretary of Commerce Muhamad Sualeh A. Farauqui was the chief guest on the occasion. Heads of ASEAN Missions in Islamabad, Diplomats, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Nadeem A. Rauf and President of Pakistan- ASEAN Business Forum, Zafar Bahtawari and the business community and “friends of Indonesia” from the twin cities attended the reception in high number.

The reception which was organized at the farm house of Khalid Farooq Qazi, a Pakistani businessman, began with the playing of the national anthems of Indonesia and Pakistan and the ASEAN Hymn which was followed by the cake cutting ceremony performed by the Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio while joined by the chief guest, Heads of ASEAN Missions and other guests of honour.

The event also featured the promotion of Indonesian culture by presenting performances of Nandak Ganjen Dance, Topeng Ireng Dance and pencak silat attractions as well as promoting culinary delights and videos about Indonesia and ASEAN.

In his remarks, the Ambassador Adam M. Tugio expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the distinguished guests for their contribution and role in improving investment and trade relations between Indonesia-Pakistan and ASEAN-Pakistan.

He observed with great pleasure that amid COVID-19 driven global economic recession the economic and trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan have continued to show a positive trend. The Ambassador said that the development of a beneficial and comprehensive ASEAN-Pakistan cooperation has special importance considering the emergence of geo-economic and geo-strategic regional alliances. ASEAN countries, he continued, wanted a partnership with Pakistan through joint ventures and increased interaction in the fields of scientific research, education, information technology and agriculture in order to strengthen ASEAN-Pakistan cooperation in the future.

He also shared several strategies to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN countries, including trade and investment cooperation. He noted that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project offered great opportunities for trade and investment as it could potentially develop Pakistan for the ASEAN member countries to make Pakistan as an economic hub for the Central Asia, Middle East and the Western China. Like other countries, Indonesia also has an interest in exploring potential cooperation within the framework of CPEC through strengthening trade cooperation at the bilateral level along with ASEAN member countries through engagements with the stakeholders and business actors including the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.