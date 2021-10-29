Driving licenses repository launched

Islamabad: The launching ceremony of National Driving Licenses Repository was held under the Chairmanship of IG, National Highways and Motorways Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, says a press release.
IG Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai, IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, IG AJK Sohail Habib Tajik, IG Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Saeed Wazir, representatives of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police along with Regional and Zonal Commanders of NHMP, Addl. IG, HQs NHMP Khalid Mahmood, DIG Operations Mazharul Haq Kaka khel, Commandant Training College Mehboob Aslam, DIG North Zone Wisal Fakhr Sultan, DIG Central Zone Masroor
Alam Kalachi, DIG South Zone Ali Sher jakharni, DIG West Zone Javed Ali Mehr and all the driving licenses issuing authorities from Pakistan participated in launching ceremony through video link.
