Veena Malik’s former husband accuses her of kidnapping their sons

PESHAWAR: Veena Malik’s former husband Asad Bashir Khattak on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the former consul general in Dubai for helping his ex-wife transfer their two sons to Pakistan without his knowledge.

Speaking at a news conference, he said that his two sons Amal Asad and Ibrahim Asad were American citizens and were legal residents of Dubai. He said his former wife Veena Malik kidnapped them and brought them to Pakistan from Dubai.

Asad Khattak said that he had been pursuing his case in the family court in Rawalpindi for the last two years but Veena Malik was using delaying tactics to prolong the proceedings.

He said he was facing mental torture due to absence of his sons.

He said he had filed a writ petition in Islamabad High Court against the then consul general in Dubai and the court had directed the Foreign Office to take action against him.

He said his former wife was employing delaying tactics and was reluctant to hand over his sons to him.

Asad Khattak asked the prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan and minister for foreign affairs to provide him justice and take action against the people involved in the ‘abduction’ of his sons.