COAS visits Southern Command Multan HQ

RAWALPINDI: COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said only a well-trained army equipped with future battlefield technologies can safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

The army chief visited the Southern Command Multan headquarters Wednesday. He was given a detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative matters of the formation. Later, the COAS visited Kot Abdul Hakim to witness integrated training of strike Corps troops busy in practicing drills and procedures involving crossing of major water obstacles as part of offensive manoeuvre. He also interacted with participants of the exercise.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said such exercises enhance confidence of troops and hone professional skills for enhancing their optimal combat potential. Pakistan Army is a well- trained and battle-hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of Pakistan, he added.

Despite the challenges, our focus remains on enhancing conventional capability of Pakistan Army including ISR, air defence, cyber and mechanisation, the COAS reiterated. Earlier, on arrival at the Southern Command Headquarters, the COAS was received by Lt-Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Commander Southern Command.