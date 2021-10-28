COAS visits Southern Command Multan HQ

RAWALPINDI: COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said only a well-trained army equipped with future battlefield technologies can safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.
The army chief visited the Southern Command Multan headquarters Wednesday. He was given a detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative matters of the formation. Later, the COAS visited Kot Abdul Hakim to witness integrated training of strike Corps troops busy in practicing drills and procedures involving crossing of major water obstacles as part of offensive manoeuvre. He also interacted with participants of the exercise.
Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said such exercises enhance confidence of troops and hone professional skills for enhancing their optimal combat potential. Pakistan Army is a well- trained and battle-hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of Pakistan, he added.
Despite the challenges, our focus remains on enhancing conventional capability of Pakistan Army including ISR, air defence, cyber and mechanisation, the COAS reiterated. Earlier, on arrival at the Southern Command Headquarters, the COAS was received by Lt-Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Commander Southern Command.
ISLAMABAD: The state-run TV administration has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident, involving...
KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has awarded a contract to National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation for Sindh...
SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that the federal government will not...
LAHORE: Polling for annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association for 2021-22 will be held today .All...
NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an independent investigation into the alleged government use...
ISLAMABAD: The global powers and aid groups that loudly demanded an inclusive Afghanistan under the Taliban are now...